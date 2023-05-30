Unilever marketing chief Conny Braams departs

Conny Braams, chief digital and commercial officer at Unilever, is planning to step down from her role in August.



She joined the brand in 1990 and has held several senior management roles including EVP for Middle Europe and EVP for Foodsolutions Asia, Africa and Middle East.



Braams also became a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive in 2020 and has frequently featured on Campaign’s Power 100 and was a member of PRWeek's Power List.



Unilever said Braams’ successor will be announced in due course.

“I am very grateful for Conny’s excellent leadership of our digital, marketing and commercial agenda over the last four years, and for her impressive contribution to Unilever over three decades," said Alan Jope, chief executive at Unilever. “As CDCO she has helped to transform our company into a future-fit, fully digitized organisation.”



Graeme Pitkethly, CFO at Unilever, will also step down from the company by the end of May 2024.



Unilever said it will proceed with a formal internal and external search for his replacement.



“I would like to thank Graeme for his tremendous contribution to Unilever over the last 21 years," Jope added. “As CFO, he has brought great leadership to our company and been instrumental in sharpening our strategy and driving a step-up in our operational performance.”



Pitkethly joined Unilever in 2002 and has held roles such as SVP of finance for global markets, as well as becoming chairman of Unilever UK&I in 2014.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Graeme for his service to Unilever, and wish him well for the future," said Nils Andersen, Unilever chairman. “He has been a highly valued member of the board throughout the last eight years, and a strong and dynamic leader of our business. I look forward to continuing to work with him in the months ahead.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.