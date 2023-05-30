WPP and Nvidia to build AI-powered content engine for advertisers

WPP is teaming up with Nvidia to build an engine that it says will produce immersive, tailored and more efficient content for clients by combining generative AI tools and immersive design technologies.

The engine was revealed this week by Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, who provided a demo of the application to audiences during his keynote address at Computex 2023, held in Taipei, Taiwan.

According to WPP, the content engine will connect generative AI with “an ecosystem of 3D design, manufacturing and creative supply chain tools” and soon be available exclusively to the agency’s clients across the globe.

Additionally, the agency claims its partnership with Nvidia will allow it to connect its supply chain of product-design data from 3D and immersive content creation, such as Adobe’s Substance 3D, with Omniverse, the brand’s platform that allows designers to collaboratively develop 3D graphics and digital twins for industrial clients. The move would result in it creating more brand-accurate digital twins of client products, WPP said.

Also listed among the engine’s approved generative AI tools are Adobe Firefly, the brand’s dedicated AI art generator and exclusive visual content from Getty Images, created using Nvidia’s cloud-based AI service, Picasso.

During his speech at Computex, Huang explained how WPP’s clients can leverage the combined abilities of the engine to produce large volumes of brand advertising content that is more tailored and immersive, such as images and videos.

“The world’s industries, including the $700 billion digital advertising industry, are racing to realize the benefits of AI," he said. "With Omniverse Cloud and generative AI tools, WPP is giving brands the ability to build and deploy product experiences and compelling content at a level of realism and scale never possible before.”

WPP's PR firms include BCW, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Ogilvy PR.

With the engine, WPP has said its designers and artists will be able to integrate 3D content creation with generative AI, allowing them to quickly produce campaigns for clients “while preserving the quality, accuracy and fidelity of their company’s brand identity, products and logos."

“Our partnership with Nvidia gives WPP a unique competitive advantage through an AI solution that is available to clients nowhere else in the market today," said WPP CEO Mark Read. “This new technology will transform the way that brands create content for commercial use and cements WPP’s position as the industry leader in the creative application of AI for the world’s top brands.”

Building on its initiative to utilise emerging technologies and scale using generative AI, WPP's partnership with Nvidia comes shortly after the launch of its Creative Data School, a program in the U.K. that aims to help young learners increase their knowledge on data and AI.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.