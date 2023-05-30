Brandwatch builds out Reddit partnership

The company, part of Cision, is adding Reddit data to Social Panels.

NEW YORK: Enterprise social suite Brandwatch is expanding its partnership with Reddit.

The company is adding Reddit data to its Social Panels, providing users with access to deeper audience analysis and intelligence capabilities and helping them better engage Reddit’s more than 50 million daily active uniques for brand research.

This is the latest partnership by Brandwatch to add data sources to Social Panels. With it, users can analyze conversations on topics or interest from audience segments ranging from niche groups to millions of people.

Brandwatch began its partnership with Reddit in 2017, becoming the first social intelligence company to legally offer Reddit data. It entered the Official Reddit Partner Program at the start of this year, giving Brandwatch users access to data from posts and engagement metrics.

This month, Cision, Brandwatch’s parent company, renewed its strategic partnership with Twitter. The company named Cali Tran CEO in January.