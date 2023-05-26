TikTok shows advertisers how to use platform with ‘how-to’ videos

TikTok for Business has launched a campaign of comedic how-to videos to show brands how to use the platform’s advertising tools.

Produced by Gravity Road, Easy as Pie (Chart) will run across EMEA markets, with a further global rollout planned for later this year.

Highlighting TikTok’s range of tools and resources available for advertisers, including Creative Exchange, Creator Marketplace, Creative Codebook and Measurement Guide, the campaign suggests that media plans are easy to build on the platform.

It consists of three short videos featuring talking, anthropomorphic cartoons of agency-related objects, including a pie chart, a notebook, a laptop and a pen.

In each spot, the objects offer tongue-in-cheek tips for marketers to follow when advertising on TikTok, including witty observations about “full-funnel” marketing.

The illustrations were created by TikTok animator and creator Sam Cotton, whose profile has more than 3 million followers and 54 million likes on the platform.

The campaign also builds on the success of TikTok’s 2022 campaign Talking Heads, which promoted the platform as an effective performance channel.

Its launch follows a recent study commissioned by TikTok with Nielsen, which demonstrated that between 2020 and 2022, paid ads for major consumer packaged goods brands were 64% more effective when compared with other digital media.

Kate MacKenzie, B2B marketing and communications lead at TikTok, said: “With tools like Creative Exchange and Creator Marketplace, making ads on TikTok is easy. And what better way to show that than by partnering with the brilliant TikTok creator Sam Cotton to make our own ads. Sam’s animated characters transformed our message into a fun, TikTok-native story.”

Sophie Cullinane, creative partner at Gravity Road, added: “When TikTok came to us asking for content which demystified the platform for advertising executives, we knew we had to fight the sea of LinkedIn same-ness by injecting some of TikTok’s pure entertainment and irreverence.”

Cullinane was Gravity Road’s main creative partner for the campaign, with Peggy Nuttall serving as creative director.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.