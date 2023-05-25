Twitter global comms head Rebecca Hahn joins Tools for Humanity

Hahn, one of Twitter’s few remaining comms professionals, was only at the social media platform for six months.

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter vet Rebecca Hahn has joined Tools for Humanity as chief communications officer, Axios reported.

Tools for Humanity is a global software and hardware development company, cofounded by Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The company is currently working on a crypto initiative called Worldcoin.

Rebecca Hahn

Worldcoin uses a device to scan users’ irises, and rewards them with crypto tokens after successfully confirming their identity. On Wednesday, the project was reported to have raised $115 million in a Series C funding round led by Blockchain Capital.

Hahn joined Twitter in July of last year as VP of global communications and left the company in January, just over two months after Elon Musk bought the company, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was one of the social media platform’s last comms staffers after Musk decimated the department. Since March, press@twitter.com has been set up to respond to queries with an automated reply that includes nothing but a poop emoji.

Twitter did not respond to PRWeek’s request for comment on Hahn’s replacement, aside from sending the emoji.

Axios reported that Hahn has already enlisted Riff City Strategies as external PR support for Tools for Humanity. She also reportedly brought on Twitter’s John Wachunas to spearhead editorial content.

Tools for Humanity could not be reached for further comment.

Before Twitter, Hahn served as CCO for electric vehicle company Bird, where she led a team of comms, PR, design, brand, social impact and marketing experts.

Earlier in her career, Hahn spent nearly a decade as partner at The OutCast Agency. She also worked as Oracle’s director of corporate comms.