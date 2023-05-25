EZ Newswire exits stealth mode

The platform uses AI to cut down on the amount of work required.

NEW YORK: EZ Newswire has exited stealth mode and launched its product, which it bills as a modern newswire platform.

The company is seeking to innovate on the newswire model by providing a less expensive product that doesn't require support or input from a communications professional. The platform would allow businesses of all sizes to create, publish and distribute their news, according to EZ Newswire.

The company is using artificial intelligence technology to produce announcements on behalf of clients. Users must answer a few questions for the tool to create a story based on the information provided.

The platform has a network of publisher contracts, including an integration with the Associated Press, and it plans to expand that network and release more features after the launch, according to EZ Newswire.