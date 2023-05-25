Latest

Two senior departures at FTI Consulting

Two senior departures at FTI Consulting

(Credit: PM Images/Getty Images)

Only 13 per cent of new PR agencies are founded by women, research finds

PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2023: winners revealed

PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2023: winners revealed

PRWeek UK Awards 2023 – judges named as entry deadline looms

PRWeek UK Awards 2023 – judges named as entry deadline looms

(Oscar Wong/Getty Images)

Allianz-owned insurer Petplan hires creative PR agency

(Credit: John Keeble/Contributor/Getty Images)

Caffè Nero appoints PR agency for new book awards

Tess Daly fashion brand appoints PR agency

Tess Daly fashion brand appoints PR agency

(Credit: Getty Images)

Gambling group Entain embroiled in lobbying scandal

PR must prove its value or ‘AI is coming for our jobs’

PR must prove its value or ‘AI is coming for our jobs’

Government creating crack crisis comms unit

Government creating crack crisis comms unit

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now