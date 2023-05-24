Featuring:
- Chris Foster, CEO, Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)
- Ephraim Cohen, global lead, influencer and creator strategy, Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)
Communicators have been working with “influencers” for a long time, even before the term became common. However, so much about that relationship continually evolves. And it actually starts with how to define the word.
During this conversation with PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid, OPRG’s Chris Foster and Ephraim Cohen distinguish between the dictionary definition of “influencer” and what it really means today.
From a tactical standpoint, they both clarify, it’s crucial to realize that influencers, who not that long ago waited for content, are now content creators themselves who have massive and loyal audiences of their own.
A segment of the discussion was also devoted to a topic that is always top of mind for PR pros: Measuring and proving impact in a manner that will resonate with the C-suite. Data is the star in this discussion.
As Foster notes, “Data doesn’t just answer questions. It helps you ask the right questions.” Meanwhile, Cohen underscores how data “helps you understand audiences like never before.”
And that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the counsel shared by these two industry leaders. Maximizing paid partnerships, specific counsel pertaining to overcoming C-suite uncertainty, and examples of brands and sectors who are ahead of the curve on the influencer front are all part of this can’t-miss podcast.
This podcast was inspired by a recent salon dinner, hosted by OPRG, in which some top comms leaders convened in San Francisco to discuss the innovation of influence.