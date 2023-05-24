Sven Reigle joins Crosby in data science, performance marketing role

ANNAPOLIS, MD: Crosby Marketing Communications has named Sven Reigle as VP of data science and performance marketing.

At Crosby, Reigle will be responsible for helping the agency innovate through the use of data science, artificial intelligence, attribution modeling and marketing automation. Workstreams may include creating testing, media optimization and integrated program measurement, which the agency will leverage to drive results for client programs and improve marketing performance, the firm said in a statement.

Reigle has joined the agency in the newly created role from Google, where he worked in various roles over his more than a half-decade there, serving most recently as real estate and workplace experience marketing manager. Much of his work focused on federal government and nonprofit advocacy clients, driving efforts related to the 2020 Census and COVID-19 campaigns.

Reigle also led influencer and creator partnerships for the National Pork Board while at Google. He previously worked as a senior account manager at Twitter, where he advised on political and advocacy work.

Crosby is an advertising, PR, social media and digital marketing agency that provides services in areas including healthcare, government, nonprofits and causes and the military and veterans.