AI, Top 150, This Morning, BA – and is PR too serious? PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

Big themes in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.



Appearing this week are UK news editor Siobhan Holt, reporters Elizabeth Wiredu and Evie Barrett, and UK editor John Harrington. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

The team examine some big themes from PRWeek’s PR360 conference in Brighton last week, including the rise of AI and its impact on comms. We also hear about what corporate affairs and comms leaders from British Airways and Ovo Energy have to say about trends in the in-house corporate function.

As PRWeek continues our coverage of the UK Top 150 Consultancies project, we look at whether clients are becoming more demanding.

There’s also scrutiny of the comms from ITV around Phillip Schofield’s high-profile departure from This Morning.