AI, Top 150, This Morning, BA – and is PR too serious? PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

Audio

Big themes in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.


Appearing this week are UK news editor Siobhan Holt, reporters Elizabeth Wiredu and Evie Barrett, and UK editor John Harrington. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

The team examine some big themes from PRWeek’s PR360 conference in Brighton last week, including the rise of AI and its impact on comms. We also hear about what corporate affairs and comms leaders from British Airways and Ovo Energy have to say about trends in the in-house corporate function.

As PRWeek continues our coverage of the UK Top 150 Consultancies project, we look at whether clients are becoming more demanding.

There’s also scrutiny of the comms from ITV around Phillip Schofield’s high-profile departure from This Morning.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

PR must prove its value or ‘AI is coming for our jobs’

PR must prove its value or ‘AI is coming for our jobs’

Government creating crack crisis comms unit

Government creating crack crisis comms unit

Brunswick senior advisor joins Headland

Brunswick senior advisor joins Headland

Brands failing to communicate green credentials, report warns

Brands failing to communicate green credentials, report warns

George McGregor joins Arden Strategies

George McGregor joins Arden Strategies

BCW UK launches consumer health division

BCW UK launches consumer health division

Stonehaven bolsters creative offering with senior hires

Stonehaven bolsters creative offering with senior hires

Edelman creates international president role and names new EMEA CEO

Edelman creates international president role and names new EMEA CEO

Which PR agencies made The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023?

Which PR agencies made The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023?

(Credit: MarioGuti/Getty Images)

TfL defends comms internship after criticism from MP

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now