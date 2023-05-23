Here are America’s most trusted brands, according to Morning Consult

WASHINGTON: Band-Aid and UPS are America’s two most trusted brands, according to a Morning Consult report.

As well as the aforementioned companies, Lysol, Cheerios, Visa and The Weather Channel all made repeat appearances on Morning Consult’s top 10 most trusted brands list.

Clorox, CVS Pharmacy, Colgate and Home Depot fell out of the top 10, ousted by Amazon, Kleenex, Dove and FedEx.

Morning Consult also found that, despite recent events such as a pandemic and two presidential impeachments, U.S. consumers’ overall trust in brands hasn’t greatly fluctuated.

The business intelligence company’s report also measured global brand trust across each of the top 10 economies. Google scored the best in India and France; Toyota was the highest in Japan; and Canadian Tire was the top in Canada.

Alipay took the No. 1 spot in China; PayPal ranked the highest in Germany; Boots scored best in the U.K.; WhatsApp finished first in Italy; and Samsung trumped others in South Korea.

Data for Morning Consult’s report was gathered March 3-April 3, 2023. Brand rankings were determined by finding net trust, or the share of respondents who said they trust each brand to do the right thing “a lot” and “some” minus the share who said “not much” and “not at all.” More than 8,000 adults were surveyed.