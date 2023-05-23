Meltwater rolls out AI tools

NEW YORK: Meltwater is releasing artificial intelligence-powered services for customers across its platforms.

Using OpenAI models and advanced algorithms, Meltwater will offer users the support of an AI writing assistant, a discovery AI-based insight assistant and video analysis. These product enhancements will help users increase efficiency and save time through accelerated content creation and insight surfacing, the company said in a statement.

The AI writing assistant makes use of OpenAI’s GPT model, allowing users to generate content within their publishing workflow. The insight assistant can be used to stay abreast of changes and trends by quickly uncovering useful consumer and market insights that could be missed through manual discovery. The video analysis tool uses computer vision to make out logos, scenes, objects and celebrities from video content on social media.

These tools are powered by Meltwater’s data, which includes more than 1.3 billion documents added daily in hundreds of languages and billions of AI inferences. The company has plans to continue to release other generative AI-powered services, including a tool to simplify the set up of Boolean searches, content summary creation and tagging automation.