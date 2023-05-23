Cybersecurity company Lookout names Fight or Flight as US AOR

Lookout bills itself as an endpoint-to-cloud security company with services for personal and business use.

NEW YORK: Software company Lookout has hired Fight or Flight as its U.S. PR AOR.

The company hired Fight or Flight over two undisclosed competitors after an RFP process that began in February and concluded in May. The agency is supporting Lookout’s media relations, strategy and creative efforts.

Lookout head of corporate communications Michelle McGlocklin said, following the company’s rebranding in January, it’s looking to develop more integrated campaigns.

“We were looking for an agency partner that could think a little bit more broadly than a PR perspective,” she said. “Somebody who thought more broadly about the customer’s journey and the buying [experience].”

Lookout, which dubs itself an endpoint-to-cloud security company, offers services for personal and business use. The brand works with AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google and Apple, according to its LinkedIn account.

McGlocklin did not identify the incumbent agency but said the firm was invited to re-pitch for the business and declined. Lookout also works with Eskenzi in the U.K., Sparta PR in Germany and HLCOM in France.

U.S. chair Tim Fry and director Dan Bird are managing a Fight or Flight team of four staffers on the account, McGlocklin said.

“Lookout is reimagining the traditional world of cybersecurity, and that’s exactly the type of client challenge we launched Fight or Flight to support,” said Fry, via email. “We’ve built a team in the U.S. to help b-to-b brands better compete through disruptive campaigns, and we’re looking forward to partnering with Lookout to turn some heads and make headlines.”

Fry, a Weber Shandwick alum, joined Flight or Flight in October and relocated to the firm’s New York office to support its North America growth. The agency also has teams based in Los Angeles, Boston and Seattle.

Since January, Fight or Flight has taken on U.S. assignments from Salesforce, printing and engraving company Roland DG, software-as-a-service firm IBS Software and AI product placement brand Ryff.