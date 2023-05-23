PR alliance Mirovia partners with Asia-based agencies to expand legal PR alliance

Adding to the global collaboration in the legal communications industry, the alliance looks at expansion in Singapore and New Delhi markets.

Mirovia, the global legal PR and communications agency alliance, expands its network with the addition of two pioneering Asian-based members. Commwiser, located in New Delhi, and TriOn & Co, based in Singapore, bring their expertise in professional services and law firm marketing, offering strategic counsel, media relations, litigation PR, digital integration, social media management, and stakeholder engagement.

Commwiser was founded in 2017 by Aman Abbas, former director of client and marketing development at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas. Meanwhile, TriOn & Co, was founded in Singapore earlier this year in March by former Redhill team (pictured above) Charu Srivastava, Joel Lah and Marion Ang. It offers strategic communications advice for lawyers and other professional services businesses in both domestic and international markets, with a particular focus on reputation management, ESG communications and end-to-end crisis management.

“We are very honoured to join Mirovia and its global network of specialists. Singapore is an important legal hub in the region and internationally. There is clear direction and support from the Government to strengthen the country to become the choice litigation and arbitration hub backed by a strong legal ecosystem. Communications, especially reputation management, are a crucial piece of this ecosystem and TriOn is proud to offer these services,” said Charu Srivastava, chief strategy officer and co-founder of TriOn.

“We have experience of working with legal firms, government agencies and other legal players, and deep understanding of the local and regional market.”

Mirovia partner agencies are recognised legal PR specialists in their respective jurisdictions and collaborate on cross-border mandates by pooling their respective strengths to legal sector clients’ advantage internationally. TriOn and Commwiser are the first Asia-based members to join the network.