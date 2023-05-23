BCW UK launches consumer health division

BCW UK’s consumer health offering has come of age with the agency’s creation of a specialist unit, BCW Life, PRWeek can reveal.

The new unit brings together the agency’s capabilities in integrated healthcare comms and consumer brand marketing, and sits within BCW UK’s healthcare practice.

BCW Life will drive “client initiatives that are steeped in consumer insight, informed by research and with the vision to positively shape people’s health today,” according to the agency.

It is led by Matt Coy, senior director, healthcare, who told PRWeek that BCW Life is “a new approach to consumer health” developed “to fit the growing and changing needs” of existing and prospective clients.

As the agency’s consumer health portfolio has grown and evolved “it made sense to formalise it and give consumer health its own home and specialist team,” he said.

“We’re seeing huge dynamic shifts in the consumer health landscape. There was an opportunity to give all manner of consumer health work a standalone focus and a home within the business.”

The way people get healthcare information and make related decisions is changing and “becoming more sophisticated” with greater availability of information that people can access, Coy added.

BCW Life provides “full-service consumer health” and is not limited to traditional offers around OTC brands and consumer goods with a bit of a health benefit, he said. “It’s looking much more broadly than that.”

The new unit seeks to “move people to help them make smarter, healthier decisions every day” and help clients “to not only navigate the changing landscape but to help them play a leading role in shaping the future of personal, preventative and public health”.

It includes behavioural change scientists, digital and influencer specialists, brand communication and healthcare experts.

BCW Life is focused on four main areas. These include encouraging healthy lifestyle choices for better long-term health; public education campaigns; promoting products, services and devices that improve health and quality of life; and innovations in medicines and technology that transform lives.

Coy said: “People are more health-savvy and better informed than ever – they have heightened expectations of today’s healthcare brands. We are here to help clients navigate and adapt to this fast-evolving landscape so they can maximise the industry’s growing opportunity.”

The new unit’s portfolio already includes some of the biggest names in consumer health, including organisations at the cutting edge of nutrition, travel health, vaccines and infant health, according to Coy.

BCW Life is looking to “expand and deepen our footprint” with existing clients and bring new clients “into the fold”, he added.

BCW is the ninth-biggest agency in the UK, with an estimated £50m in revenue in 2022 according to PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies project.