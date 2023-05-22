Syneos’ Chandler Chicco Agency promotes Andrea Dagger to head of strategy, US PR

NEW YORK: Syneos Health PR firm Chandler Chicco Agency has promoted Andrea Dagger to head of strategy for U.S. PR, a newly created position.

Dagger will support CCA’s new business opportunities across U.S. public relations, providing strategic support as needed.

Dagger previously served as MD at CCA for six years. The role will be filled by CCA veteran Anna Khersonsky. The firm also promoted Alison Aromando to head of client service, another newly created role. All three positions were effective on May 17.

“My goal is to double down and invest in what we know is giving peace of mind to our clients and being true thought partners to them: making sure that they always have that strong senior strategic insight at the ready, but really embedded in the work that we do every day,” Dagger said. “[Her goal is] codifying that and creating that synchronized sense of strategic excellence across all the agencies and practices.”

Dagger and Khersonsky (pictured below) will report to Syneos Health president of U.S. PR Shauna Keough. Aromando is reporting to Khersonsky.

Khersonsky’s passion for leading large, multidisciplinary teams with a focus on client service will be critical to leadership role, according to the agency.

“I'm excited to pick up where [Andrea] left off and focus on the experience that people have, either within CCA or that the clients have with us,” Khersonsky said. “We have a really strong team that loves what they do and are passionate.”

Aromando (pictured below) has worked at CCA since 1997, when she became the first graduate trainee for the agency when it was a startup. As head of client service for CCA, Aromando will lead and foster relationships with decision-makers within the firm’s clients and beyond, ensuring that strategic account needs are met with the right resources, talent and cross-functional services, the agency said in an internal statement.

“For me to expand and broaden the clients who I'm able to work with and talk to is really going to help not only my existing clients but those clients across the agency,” Aromando said. “One of my passions is wanting to make clients love CCA as much as I do, and now I feel like I can do this for clients on a daily basis.”

The promotions add to a list of women in leadership positions at Syneos PR. Keogh took over as president of U.S. PR, the top position for Syneos’ PR function, in April when former president Jeanine O’Kane moved up to the role of president of Syneos Health Communications.

“If you work hard, if you're performing well for your clients and for your colleagues and you are contributing to this agency, you can make your career what you want,” Aromando said. “All three of us can be good examples of that for other people.”

Chandler Chicco Agency is a member of Syneos Health’s suite of comms agencies including Biosector 2 (B2) and Chamberlain PR. The team of 40 to 50 people serves clients across the global health communications space. The network’s work with Genentech was awarded Best in Healthcare and Best Content at the 2023 PRWeek U.S. Awards.

Syneos Health PR reported a revenue increase of 11% to $116 million globally and $88 million in the U.S., respectively, in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.