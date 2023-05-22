Rewards club Virgin Red brings on Havas Formula as US PR AOR

The rewards club is targeting millennials and Gen Z as it tries to grow its US presence.

LONDON: Virgin Red, the rewards club connecting Virgin brands such as Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Voyages and Virgin Hotels, has named Havas Formula as its U.S. PR AOR.

There was no RFP process. Virgin Red reached out to Havas Formula after working with the agency on a project basis in 2021, when the agency worked on Virgin Red’s U.S. launch.

Virgin Red hired Havas Formula in February and the two organizations began working together in April. The Havas agency is Virgin Red’s first US PR AOR.

“They put U.S. PR on hold until now, when they were ready to focus on it,” said Havas Formula CEO Tara Reid.

The firm is supporting Virgin Red with publicity and media relations, generating awareness among national consumer, lifestyle and travel publications. It is helping the company with events and industry awards and may assist other Virgin properties with incremental projects.

Virgin Red is targeting millennials and Gen Z audiences with the work. “We are generating awareness for their points system and what that looks like,” said Reid.

Members can earn points on spending at retail or transferring points from other rewards programs into Virgin Points. The program is free for anyone to join, not just Virgin customers, and Virgin Points don’t expire.

Virgin Points can be spent on hotels, flights, live performances and other experiences, or donated to charitable causes.

Reid said that the company sees Virgin Red as “the glue that brings all Virgin properties together — the red thread that connects them all.”

Havas Formula EVP Ditas Mauricio is leading a team of three on the account. The business resides in Havas Formula’s AMP’D division, which focuses on publicity and earned media.

Budget information was not disclosed. A Virgin Red spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Virgin Red launched in the U.K. in 2020.

Havas Formula’s 2022 revenue was $34.4 million, an increase of 29% from 2021, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

Reid became Havas Formula’s CEO this year, when founder and CEO Michael Olguin moved to the role of chair. Reid is also a member of PRWeek’s Women of Distinction this year.