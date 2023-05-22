Brands failing to communicate green credentials, report warns

A majority of people said brands and businesses aren't doing enough to communicate their sustainability actions, according to the findings of a new report.

The report draws on the views of 4,000 people surveyed by Opinium for Green@Red, the Red Consultancy’s specialist sustainability comms unit, earlier this year.

The report found that 64 per cent of respondents said businesses/brands weren’t doing enough to communicate their sustainability actions.

Brands are in a strong position to drive greater, sustainable change, according to 68 per cent of those surveyed.

The report warns: “Those brands slower to act, or suffering business or comms inertia, are creating little to no awareness and understanding with their audiences – people that are increasingly looking to business to drive sustainability in the absence of concerted and consistent government action.”

It adds that brands that are not taking decisive action “are missing out on people’s intention to buy” in what it refers to as the “action-intention gap”.

The report, which looked at brands across eight different sectors ranging from beauty to technology, states there is a “low-level awareness of sustainability communications, consistent across all sectors”.

Asked whether they had seen any comms relating to the sustainability of brands in the past six months, supermarkets scored highest at 21 per cent. Telecoms and the media scored the lowest, at just 13 per cent.

“Despite awareness being low, overwhelmingly, those that have seen sustainability communications tend to believe all or a majority and, importantly, are more likely to buy a product or service from that brand as a result,” the report states.

Writing in the report, Kate Jalie, partner, Opinium, noted: “Awareness levels of sustainability communications are low amongst consumers, but those that do succeed in cutting through see higher levels of consumer trust and an increase in the likelihood to buy their products and services.”

Trust

The beauty sector had the highest percentage in terms of people believing comms around sustainability, at 92 per cent. Fast-food restaurants had the lowest, at 81 per cent.

In terms of how likely people would be to buy products, the food and beverage and beauty sectors were joint top with 73 per cent, while energy and utilities came bottom with 58 per cent.

Jayn Sterland, managing director of beauty brand Weleda, said: “Comms leaders are best placed to find creative ways to engage consumer audiences with their organisation’s sustainability action plans. Only by being transparent and honest about our journey can we expect consumers to embrace their own behavioural change.”

Commenting on the report’s findings, Sam Bowen, head of sustainability comms at Green@Red, said: “There is a significant expectation for organisations and brands to transition to more regenerative models and have a greater influence on the way people think and act. But many are yet to fully immerse in sustainable transformation, whether strategic implementation, effective communications or both.”

He added: “Those that close the ‘Action:Intention Gap’ will remain culturally relevant and benefit from opportunities of greater trust, positive reputation and the ability to fully thrive.”

The Red Consultancy is ranked 31st in PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies 2023, and its 126-strong team generated £14.4m in revenue in 2022. The agency counts McDonald’s, Avon, Accenture and KP Snacks among its clients.