Blakeney hires ex-shadow minister and Labour policy adviser
Public affairs and strategic comms specialist Blakeney has appointed Melanie Onn, former shadow housing minister, as a senior adviser, and former Labour policy adviser Dan Hogan as a director.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>