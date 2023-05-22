Meet the 2023 PRWeek UK 30 Under 30

Immensely talented, determined, focused – this year’s PRWeek 30 Under 30, and lauded Newcomers, once again represent the best of the new generation of UK PR talent.
The individuals who were selected following a nomination and panel judging process are high-performing professionals working across a variety of agency and in-house roles.
The Newcomers category is open to those who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years, but have shown signs of building a promising career in the industry.
We asked the group a series of questions about themselves and the industry. Their answers reveal their preferences for ‘traditional’ media titles and social media platforms, as well as the best and worst of working in PR.
They discuss what they would change, if they could, and predict what they might be doing five years from now.
Many thanks to this year’s judges for all their efforts – and, of course, thanks to everyone who made the list this year, and to everyone who entered.
Check out individual profiles below.
PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2023
Listed alphabetically
Amy Hammond, account director, Seahorse Environmental
Amy Stone, senior communications consultant, Hard Numbers
Anil Manji, head of communications and marketing, London Sport
Ben Fletcher, director, FTI Consulting
Christina Halm, senior account manager, 90TEN
Christopher Roach, founder, Myra
Connor Whittam, associate consultant, Portland Communications
Daniel Davis, senior account manager, Evoke KYNE
Fiona Baird, senior account manager, Consumer, BCW
Fraser Clarke, account director, Stripe Communications
Gemma Sowerby, account director, Ogilvy
Georgia Cobden, client director, Milk & Honey PR
Jack Watson, head of content and creative, Press Box PR
Jessie Brooks, influencer lead, Golin
Jordan King, PR and communications manager, Dyson
Katy Powell, co-founder and PR director, Bottled Imagination
Katy Sadé Adebayo, PR director and founder, Public Ambition
Laura England, account director and head of client services, Stone Junction
Lauren Payne-McLeod, associate director, creative and strategy, Fight or Flight
Maddy Grey, senior PR manager, PageGroup
Nick Baines, chief executive and co-founder, Nara Communications
Olivia McKee, head of consumer PR, Virgin Media O2
Phoebe Russell, brand director, Rise at Seven
Sam Dibley, co-founder, The Ripple Effect
Sam Winter, account director, Grayling
Shannon Walker, founder and chief executive, Social Disruption
Son Pham, senior campaign executive, Manifest
Sonia Kharaud, director, Dentons Global Advisors
Stefan Rollnick, head of The Misinformation Cell, Lynn
Tom Clark, account director, BCW