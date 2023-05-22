PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

See which agencies, campaigns and talents made the cut this year. Winners will be announced at a live event on June 14 in Hong Kong.

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek, the PR Awards Asia is in its 22nd year and continues to recognise outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.

This year, 266 entries have been shortlisted in Asia-Pacific across 59 categories. The winners will be announced at a live ceremony on 14 June, 2023 at the St. Regis Hotel, Hong Kong. If you've been shortlisted below, now is time to book a table for the black tie gala dinner where the full list of winners will be revealed.

Check the full shortlist on Campaign Asia-Pacific.