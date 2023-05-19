KWT Global adds three to global leadership team

All three new appointments are leading areas of the firm.

NEW YORK: Stagwell agency KWT Global has expanded its executive team by appointing Jeremy Page, Dara Cothran and Dan Brady as EVPs.

Page is global director of creative; Cothran is leading global strategy and insights; and Brady is heading up corporate. They each report to KWT Global CEO Gabrielle Zucker.

Page, Cothran and Brady are “driving the agency forward towards our vision of providing elevated storytelling and strategic counsel to clients across the realms of consumer, social, influencer and corporate reputation,” said Zucker via email.

Page and Cothan were promoted, while Brady joined the firm from BCW Global, where he was an EVP. Cothran previously led KWT’s corporate specialty, which Brady has taken over.

“[Page and Cothran’s] roles are newly created positions at the agency, both born out of our expanding strategy and creative centers of excellence,” said Zucker.

Page was previously KWT’s SVP of creative and strategy. His new position is an expansion of his work at the firm, Zucker said. Page is now responsible for the tone and tenor of KWT’s creative work.

“I’m looking forward to working with the talented team around the world in delivering creative grounded in precise insight to unlock possibilities for our clients,” Page said via email.

Cothran’s previous title was EVP and GM of KWT’s New York office. COO Jessica Foster is now overseeing operations of all KWT offices.

Cothran now champions KWT’s strategic approach to programming, according to an agency statement.

During her nine-plus years at KWT, Cothran has been instrumental in launching agency initiatives such as its corporate transformation and future of communications offering. The latter helps companies transform in-house and agency teams into groups structured to address evolving business needs.

“I'm excited to be building out a strategic center of excellence that is creating new offerings that demonstrate the capacity that the communications function has to help businesses meet their goals and stay ahead of the curve,” said Cothran via email.

Brady is leading a team responsible for creating and executing integrated communications strategies that build relationships and bolster reputations with key stakeholders.

“I am excited to join this exceptionally talented team at such an important moment for the agency and look forward to growing our business and expanding our capabilities together,” said Brady via email.

The executive team’s expansion comes after KWT won consumer assignments from Macy’s, hydration brand Liquid I.V., retailer Francesca’s and furniture brand Lovesac, along with corporate work for L’Oreal, moving and storage company Pods and others, according to an agency statement. Zucker said the agency began working with these clients in the past year.

This month, KWT helped furniture retailer Lovesac celebrate its 25th anniversary with celebrity superfans such as snowboarder Shaun White, musicians Brandy and Travis Barker and actress Haley Lu Richardson. The campaign culminated in a commercial featuring the partners and an event in New York on May 18 with immersive product experiences and a live performance by Barker and Machine Gun Kelly.

Rewriting the rules of comfort for real life, since 1998. #Lovesac25 pic.twitter.com/8y3YMycLSP — Lovesac (@Lovesac) May 17, 2023

KWT has also been working with electrolyte drink mix brand Liquid I.V. to launch its second summer brand campaign, Real Hydrating.

“It’s fiercely inclusive and focused on providing real hydration for real people, distinguishing itself against the current wellness culture designed exclusively for professional athletes,” said Zucker.

KWT is part of Stagwell’s Doner Partners Network and headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and London.

Stagwell generated $622 million in revenue in Q1, a decline of 3% year-over-year. First-quarter net revenue, excluding costs, represented $522 million, a decrease of 1% versus the prior year; and organic net revenue also declined by 3% year-over-year.