Do limited PR budgets make us complacent, or give us more freedom?

In-house PR pros from Thomas Cook and Anchor spoke alongside Ogilvy and analytics company Newswhip at PRWeek’s PR360 conference, discussing data literacy within the industry.

David Child, European brand and PR director for package holiday provider Thomas Cook, discussed the challenges of seeing eye-to-eye with Chinese owner Fosun Tourism Group when it comes to PR and measurements of success.

He said: “The single most important thing for them is reputation protection, and the role of PR people in our company in China is very different to the role I play.

“I do think being a very cheap department to run helps to keep [us] under the radar. I think sometimes PR people are given more licence than the chief marketing officer because they’re not having to spend as much money.”

The flipside of smaller budgets, Child explained, is the tendency to “be a bit lazy around tracking the demonstrated success, because ultimately we’re not spending a whole lot on what I do – so, frankly, if we hadn’t achieved much, the cost to the business is quite small”.

He added that as PR demands more of the marketing budget, it has to also admit defeat when ideas don’t work.

Later in the session, Child quipped: “The one thing I’ve learned since moving in-house is there’s always a bit of cash somewhere.”

He also referred to the traditional PR metric of Advertising Value Equivalent (AVE) as "bullshit", saying he hadn’t used it for at least 10 years.

‘Keep it simple’

Derya Filiz, head of external communications at not-for-profit later-life housing provider Anchor, gave the following advice to those trying to use data within their comms strategies: “Keep it simple.

“You can get really swamped by figures, graphs, pie charts and all of this exciting stuff. Just because you’ve done the research, doesn’t mean you have to show everyone everything.

“As comms people, our role is to translate data into something that’s tangible, understandable, and also lands with the person you’re trying to communicate with.”

When asked about Anchor’s in-house comms measurement spend, Filiz said she aims to allocate about 10 per cent of her overall budget for evaluation but emphasised that allowing time to analyse the data is equally important.

Using data in creative strategies

Speaking on the broadening application of data in day-to-day PR processes, Joanna Oosthuizen, chief executive of PR and chief communications officer for Ogilvy EMEA, said: “We used to use these tools for tracking and analysis for clients. Now we’re seeing that it’s much more important to use these tools in cracking the creative idea.”

She added: “One of the most important things when we land a territory or we crack an insight is understanding the landscape in which the client is operating. That’s what data gives us.”