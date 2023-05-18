Cision renews Twitter strategic partnership

The deal will boost the consumer intelligence chops of Cision’s Brandwatch unit.

CHICAGO: Communications technology platform Cision has renewed its strategic partnership with Twitter.

Cision services include media intelligence and media distribution across print, broadcast, digital and social media. This partnership is specifically between Twitter and Brandwatch, a Cision business unit that combines digital consumer intelligence with social media management tools. Brandwatch draws on data from social platforms including Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Tumblr and Reddit.

Via the partnership, Brandwatch users will have access to actionable insights from Twitter data, enabling them to create stronger stories and campaigns that will resonate with their target audiences, Cision said in a statement.

Cision has signed other partnerships this year. Brandwatch became an official partner of Reddit at the start of the year, and Cision’s PR Newswire teamed up with Captivate, an out-of-home video network, this spring.

In an effort to double down on its commitment to AI, Cision named Antony Cousins as its executive director of AI strategy last month. The company hired Cali Tran as CEO in January.

Platinum Equity completed its $2.7 billion acquisition of Cision in 2020, taking the company private.