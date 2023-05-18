St. Jude campaign says you can Have More in Memphis

The pediatric healthcare organization recently unveiled its promotional campaign highlighting Memphis and the surrounding metropolitan area.

MEMPHIS: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital wants to take you walking in Memphis.

The pediatric healthcare organization unveiled the Have More in Memphis campaign on Wednesday morning, its promotional effort highlighting the city and surrounding metropolitan area.

The campaign, which was developed in conjunction with marketing agency Bellweather, features a website with information on what Memphis has to offer, including the Ask a Memphian section, where residents answer questions about the Tennessee city.

Have More in Memphis has an annual, free print magazine called Neighborly, which highlights the city’s parks and green spaces through photography and profiles of prominent locals. The campaign is also publishing Memphis Moments that underscore why St. Jude employees moved to the city.

Have More in Memphis will be supported online by the social media hashtag #MoreinMemphis as well as targeted digital content on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. This includes a video campaign highlighting the city’s Black culture, Civil Rights history, LGBTQIA+ environment and performing arts scene among others.

St. Jude employees will also participate in the 901 Patio Stories video series that details how the city inspires them.

The campaign to promote Memphis as a place to live comes as St. Jude, which has about 6,000 employees, seeks to recruit 2,300 employees to the institution over the next five years as part of a previously announced strategic plan.

Diane Roberts, VP of strategic communications, education and outreach at St. Jude said that Have More in Memphis was designed to showcase “how easy it is to have a great lifestyle” in the city.

St. Jude’s campaign is being supported by community partners including the mayor’s office, FedEx, United Way MidSouth and SweetBio.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.