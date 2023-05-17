Do you have a beef with the Wienermobile's new name?

It’s now the ‘Frankmobile.’

by Diana Bradley Added 37 minutes ago

The Wienermobile is no more.

Hot diggity dog! Oscar Mayer’s beloved Wienermobile has officially switched its name to the “Frankmobile.”

In a statement, the company said it has “shifted its muse from Oscar Mayer’s signature Wieners to its All Beef Franks – marking the first time the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels’ name has changed in its nearly 100-year history.”

The change is happening as Oscar Mayer debuts a new recipe this month for its All Beef Franks. 

The campaign is supported by creative agency Johannes Leonardo, PR agency Zeno Group and social team The Kitchen.

Fans can track the Frankmobile’s upcoming stops at oscarmayer.com/frankmobile and “meat-up” in real life for the chance to win free hot dogs.

Some Twitter users were not ready for the name change.

What’s your take on it?


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further