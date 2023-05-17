Do you have a beef with the Wienermobile's new name?

Hot diggity dog! Oscar Mayer’s beloved Wienermobile has officially switched its name to the “Frankmobile.”

In a statement, the company said it has “shifted its muse from Oscar Mayer’s signature Wieners to its All Beef Franks – marking the first time the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels’ name has changed in its nearly 100-year history.”

The change is happening as Oscar Mayer debuts a new recipe this month for its All Beef Franks.

The campaign is supported by creative agency Johannes Leonardo, PR agency Zeno Group and social team The Kitchen.

Fans can track the Frankmobile’s upcoming stops at oscarmayer.com/frankmobile and “meat-up” in real life for the chance to win free hot dogs.



Some Twitter users were not ready for the name change.

Not one person is going to call it the Frankmobile. Not even one. https://t.co/cdS3UFMQRk — ArmoredFrog ��️�� (@nsarmoredfrog) May 17, 2023

Wow the @oscarmayer Weinermobile is now the Frankmobile �� IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? — Melissa⚡ (@MelissaAwesome) May 17, 2023

An all time blunder has just been committed by @oscarmayer in changing the name of the wienermobile to the frankmobile. — Elmer Pérez (@ETP1725) May 17, 2023

What’s your take on it?