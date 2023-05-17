Zappi rolls out Amplify 2.0

NEW YORK: Consumer insights platform Zappi has released Amplify 2.0, an ad-development system designed to make it easier to get consumer feedback throughout the creative process.

Using Amplify, marketers can get inspiration for digital and TV ads, as well as optimize and validate their creative to increase effectiveness. This consumer feedback can predict in-market sales impact by comparing the content against a dynamic benchmark.

The tool is based on a three-part framework called the "three R's" that is built on advertising research to provide a predictive measure of an ad's return on investment using the categories of reach, resonance and response.

Reach considers an ad's potential based on brand recall, creative, distinctiveness and viewer retention. Resonance looks at a consumer's emotional response to an ad to determine engagement and where content can be optimized. Response involves observing what impact the ad has on the consumer's response to brand appeal and likelihood to purchase.

Based on this criteria, the platform gives users an effectiveness score that informs how likely consumers are to respond to the creative but also identifies opportunities to optimize content.

Amplify's goal is to solve the problem of marketers having access to data after an ad launches, but not during the ideation phase. The platform has been used to develop and optimize more than 6,000 ads, which serve as the foundation for evolving benchmarks. It was co-developed with global brands including PepsiCo and McDonald's.