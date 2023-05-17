AstraZeneca to boost Move Forward campaign for Fasenra for Asthma Awareness Month

The company is bringing back the motorcycle from its Move Forward ads for a booth at the American Thoracic Society conference.

WILMINGTON, DE: AstraZeneca this year launched the Move Forward campaign for Fasenra, which can be used to treat eosinophilic asthma, an often severe form of the disease.

The Move Forward commercial shows a woman removing a cover from a motorcycle and wheeling it out of a barn as it depicts how the drug can help people with the disease spend time outside and return to a normal life.

“Remember the things you loved doing before your asthma got in the way?” a voiceover asks. “Get back to the things you love with Fasenra.”

The spot shows the woman taking to the open road; another planting flowers; and a man fly fishing.

The idea was to show them moving from “dark to light, inside to outside” and “really returning to life and being able to get back to what they want to do,” said Matt Gray, executive director for Fasenra marketing at AstraZeneca.

May is Asthma Awareness Month, and the pharmaceutical company is preparing to stage a booth promoting Fasenra at the annual American Thoracic Society conference. The booth will feature a motorcycle, which healthcare providers can sit on and have their picture taken.

“It reinforces everything we are doing, both for patients and for physicians…the idea of moving forward and the idea of getting their lives back,” Gray said.

The drug produced $1.2 million in sales in 2021, but AstraZeneca has since suffered a setback because the drug did not meet one of the goals of a late-stage study assessing the treatment's benefits for a chronic allergic condition, Reuters reported in October.