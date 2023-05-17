BCW hires director of influencer marketing

BCW UK has announced its appointment of Shakira Akinjobi as director, influencer marketing.

Shakira Akinjobi (pictured) has joined BCW from content marketing agency The Looping Group, where she was the global account lead for client BMW and responsible for the vehicle brand’s global influencer marketing strategy and social content creation.

In her new role as director, influencer marketing, at BCW, she reports to Kate Matlock, managing director of the agency’s digital innovation group in London.

Akinjobi replaces Yenan Wang, who left the agency last year to become head of TikTok Live, and has been assigned to grow BCW UK’s influencer marketing offer to clients.

Matlock said: “Shakira’s depth of experience across influencer marketing, brand partnerships and content makes her a top talent.”

She added: “Shakira’s role will involve supercharging our expertise in data and performance, continuing to deliver boundary-pushing earned-led creative, and further strengthening our ‘people-first’ long-term relationship approach. These are all ongoing critical pillars of BCW’s Trufluence offer.”

Before joining the Looping Group in 2021, Akinjobi spent three years at Wavemaker as a content partnerships director. While there she was responsible for creating strategic media partnerships for clients including Vodafone and Nationwide.

Commenting on her latest role, which began this month, Akinjobi said: “BCW’s proprietary Trufluence methodology is unique and ensures that partnerships are grounded in insight, shared values and shared audiences to deliver powerful outcomes. I’m excited to get started.”

BCW is the ninth-biggest agency in the UK, with an estimated £50m in revenue in 2022 according to PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies project.