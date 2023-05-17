Costa Coffee hires PR agency

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has been assigned to develop and execute external PR campaigns for Costa Coffee, celebrating new products and menu launches, as well as amplifying the coffee chain’s new creative platform ‘Made a Little Better’.

The agency will work on a series of back-to-back projects to align with Costa Coffee’s seasonal campaigns.

Esme Knight, head of corporate affairs and PR at Costa Coffee, said: “We’re really excited to have appointed H+K to help add some new energy and creative flair into our PR campaigns.”

She added: “When we met them they’d done their research and clearly understood our brand and brief, had a considered point of view and relevant experience for what we’re looking for.”

Kate Hopper, H+K’s managing director for consumer packaged goods, who is leading the team working on the account, said: “We’re very pleased to be joining other WPP agencies in helping shape Costa Coffee’s brand communications at an exciting time for the business. We have the experience and expertise to drive fame while creating an emotional connection with target audiences, ultimately building their reputation to drive growth.”

The account win comes just months after H+K London announced Hill’s Pets and Manhattan Associates as new clients.

H+K is the sixth-biggest agency in the UK, with an estimated £57.7m in revenue in 2022 according to PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies project.