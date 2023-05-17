Costa Coffee hires PR agency

Costa Coffee has hired Hill+Knowlton Strategies after a competitive pitch process.

by Jonathan Owen Added 3 hours ago

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has been assigned to develop and execute external PR campaigns for Costa Coffee, celebrating new products and menu launches, as well as amplifying the coffee chain’s new creative platform ‘Made a Little Better’.

The agency will work on a series of back-to-back projects to align with Costa Coffee’s seasonal campaigns.

Esme Knight, head of corporate affairs and PR at Costa Coffee, said: “We’re really excited to have appointed H+K to help add some new energy and creative flair into our PR campaigns.”

She added: “When we met them they’d done their research and clearly understood our brand and brief, had a considered point of view and relevant experience for what we’re looking for.”

Kate Hopper, H+K’s managing director for consumer packaged goods, who is leading the team working on the account, said: “We’re very pleased to be joining other WPP agencies in helping shape Costa Coffee’s brand communications at an exciting time for the business. We have the experience and expertise to drive fame while creating an emotional connection with target audiences, ultimately building their reputation to drive growth.”

The account win comes just months after H+K London announced Hill’s Pets and Manhattan Associates as new clients.

H+K is the sixth-biggest agency in the UK, with an estimated £57.7m in revenue in 2022 according to PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies project.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

BCW hires director of influencer marketing

BCW hires director of influencer marketing

Costa Coffee hires PR agency

Costa Coffee hires PR agency

In pictures: PR360 highlights from Brighton

In pictures: PR360 highlights from Brighton

Honest Burgers appoints retained agency

Honest Burgers appoints retained agency

Ex-Harvard bosses launch consultancy

Ex-Harvard bosses launch consultancy

Co-op brief out to pitch

Co-op brief out to pitch

Cognito hires chief operating and strategy officer

Cognito hires chief operating and strategy officer

Levick founded his eponymous firm in 1995.

Levick winds down; staffers move to Leidar

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

Pharma’s reputation ‘on the wane’

Hilton appoints UK PR agency for luxury brand portfolio

Hilton appoints UK PR agency for luxury brand portfolio

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now