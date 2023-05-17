‘AI won’t take your job, but a human who knows how to use it will’ – PR and AI, PRWeek podcast

The opportunities and threats posed by AI are examined in the latest episode of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast.

Guests this week are Allison Spray, MD, data + analytics, at Hill+Knowlton, and a recent recipient of a postgraduate diploma in Artificial Intelligence for Business from Oxford; and Andre Labadie, executive chair, business and technology, at Brands2Life.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week’s episode looks beyond the hype around AI and focuses on how the technology is being used in the comms industry at the moment. The guests, who are joined by PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers and UK editor John Harrington, discuss which AI tools are being used and presented, and how.

They analyse the advantages and limitations of AI at present and the possible long-term implications, including whether the technology might ultimately make some PR roles redundant.

We also ask if AI could be a game-changer for creative comms campaigns.