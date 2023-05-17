SKDK snaps up Jasper Advisors

Julie Andreeff Jensen and David Sutphen are continuing to serve as Jasper’s co-CEOs.

WASHINGTON: Stagwell agency SKDK has acquired Jasper Advisors, a strategic advisory firm.

Under the deal, Jasper will operate as an independent subsidiary of SKDK, keeping its name. Julie Andreeff Jensen and David Sutphen are continuing as Jasper's co-CEOs, joined by Jasper’s two other employees.

Partnering with SKDK gives Jasper clients access to broader resources and capabilities, without forfeiting “personalized attention,” and diverse senior counsel, Jensen said.

“Under this umbrella, you’ve got two Black CEOs and a female CEO sitting at a table helping lead these firms,” Jensen said. “At a time when there are a lot of complex issues out there, that’s a really important asset for our clients.”

Jensen and Sutphens’ expertise will help drive growth in “appealing” areas such as sports, philanthropy, entertainment and finance, said SKDK CEO Doug Thornell, who assumed the top role at the end of last year.

“That type of reach and experience is very valuable to SKDK as we continue to build and grow,” Thornell added.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Jensen and Sutphen, former Brunswick Group partners, founded Jasper in September with a focus on supporting different types of C-suite leaders. Two months later, the agency hired Monica Latowicki Rabin as COO.

Jasper marks SKDK’s first acquisition since buying Sloane & Company in 2020. The Washington, DC-based agency posted revenue growth of 6% to $90 million in 2022, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

Stagwell generated $622 million in revenue in Q1, a decline of 3% year-over-year. As a result of the performance, the holding company eliminated more than 300 roles in the quarter.