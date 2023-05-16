Issuer Direct launches proprietary AI tool

RALEIGH, NC: Cloud-based communications company Issuer Direct is launching its own proprietary artificial intelligence tool.

Called Almee, the tool is an AI-supported writing assistant and recommendation engine that can be used to answer questions or generate a story once a user inputs a rough draft. Almee also offers the option of comparing content with that of a competitor, such as press releases and engagement traffic, to use as a benchmark. The aim is to help users create better and more engaging content, while more effectively targeting key audiences.

Select Issuer Direct customers will have access to Almee in beta starting in June, and the company plans to launch the tool widely in Q3.

AImee will be available in the Newswire platform, as well as the Accesswire-powered distribution, Newsroom, Media Database and Pitching products. Users will be able to use the product to build audiences, create and pitch content and analyze results.

Last year, Issuer Direct acquired press-release-distribution service Newswire in a deal that almost doubled the number of its customers. It also gave clients access to Newswire's services in its Media Advantage Platform, such as press release distribution and media databases. The combined company has more than 6,500 users in 50 countries.