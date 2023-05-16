Gilead Sciences hires agency for creative campaign

Cow said it will be “delivering a creative campaign to tell Gilead’s story and impact across patient treatment, community engagement, and care across life-threatening illnesses, including HIV, Hepatitis C and cancer”.

A key focus will be health inequality, through the patient care Gilead is doing in communities and its impact to reduce the disparity, according to Cow.

Alex Moore, senior director of public affairs at Gilead UK & Ireland, said: “Cow stood out with their drive, passion, and truly creative approach – they made the decision to appoint very easy. Their ability to combine innovation, creativity and corporate storytelling into human stories chimed with the work we are doing with patients and communities across the UK.”

Matt Wilcock, managing director of Cow, said: “The work Gilead has been doing, both here and all over the world, in developing new therapies and patient care is truly inspirational. We share their ambition to build the Gilead name and show how it has saved and transformed the lives of so many, especially patients who have had to live with stigma and inequality.”

The announcement of a major new client comes just months after Cow won best campaign at the PRWeek UK Awards 2022 in the Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer category, for its work for Swedish women’s intimate health brand Intimina. It has won in this category for the past three years. Cow also won in the Best Use of a Small Budget category, for its work for the World Animal Protection charity.

Cow’s client roster includes the likes of Heineken, Asda and Nestlé and the agency has risen up the rankings in PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies 2023. It has broken into the top 100, rising from 106 in 2022 to 88 this year. Cow’s revenue reached £4.7m in 2022, up from £3.5m in 2021.