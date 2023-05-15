Optimum hires ex-Mail on Sunday medical editor

Healthcare and life-science specialist Optimum Strategic Communications has appointed Stephen Adams, former medical editor at The Mail on Sunday, as an associate director.

by Jonathan Owen Added 3 hours ago

In his new role at Optimum, Stephen Adams (pictured) reports to the agency’s chief executive, Mary Clark, and will be responsible for creating content for a range of pharma and biotech clients.

Clark said: “It is critical that healthcare and life sciences companies can communicate a compelling narrative. Stephen’s extensive knowledge of medical and healthcare issues, combined with his superb writing and content generation skills, will be invaluable as we provide intelligent and insightful strategic communications advice to build the reputations of our clients.

Adams spent a decade at The Mail on Sunday and was among several members of staff who were made redundant there last month. Prior to joining the title in 2013, he worked at The Daily Telegraph for six years, including a spell as medical correspondent.

Before moving into journalism in 2002, Adams spent three years at Brann Marketing – where he rose to senior account manager and worked for blue-chip clients such as Peugeot and Zurich Insurance.

Commenting on his new role, he said: “As a journalist, I have always respected Optimum for its professionalism, creativity and personal touch. I look forward to working with the excellent team to help raise the profiles of its world-class clients.”

Adams added: “I think moving into comms will allow me to grow and develop more than if I’d remained a journalist. It’s good to do different things in a career, using what we learn in one area to apply to another. At Optimum I think I’ll get the chance to do that – using my journalism skills to help its many life science clients tell their fascinating stories.”

Optimum’s clients include the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Calliditas Therapeutics, Poolbeg Pharma and Destiny Pharma.


