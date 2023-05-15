Red Lorry Yellow Lorry ups Alexandra Gil to head of emerging tech PR

Gil has worked at the firm since 2021.

BOSTON: Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has expanded its U.S. leadership team with the promotion of Alexandra Gil to head of emerging tech PR.

Gil stepped into the newly created role last month and reports to Meredith Eaton, the firm’s MD of North America. She is based in Boston and will provide strategic counsel and oversight to U.S.-hubbed B2B clients in sectors like blockchain, AI, digital twin and manufacturing.

Gil will lead and grow the firm’s emerging tech practice in the U.S., as well as ensure client delivery teams maintain an exceptional standard of quality, consistency and performance.

“I am leading clients that fall within that realm of emerging tech – companies doing cool things that you are just starting to hear about and should hear about,” said Gil.

Clients include Scandit, Avid, CertiK, Imprivata, Panavision, Mercer Mass Timber and Cloudreach.

Depending on the client campaigns and international scale of the brands under the emerging tech umbrella, Gil oversees a mix of 40-plus staffers.

Gil has almost a decade of PR experience in AI, IoT, blockchain, cyber-security and foodtech. She has worked at Red Lorry Yellow Lorry since 2021 as an account director. No one is directly replacing her in that role.

Previously, she worked at Caster Communications for five years in various roles, most recently as account supervisor.

Gil’s appointment comes one year after Red Lorry Yellow Lorry promoted Justin Ordman to head of enterprise information technology in the U.S.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry is headquartered in London with offices in Berlin, Paris, Boston, Austin and Los Angeles.