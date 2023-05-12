SharkNinja names Sarah McKinney global communications head

NEEDHAM, MA: Household appliance-maker SharkNinja has hired Sarah McKinney as its global communications lead.

McKinney started in the VP of corporate communications role on May 1, reporting to chief people officer Christine Kinahan. She said the role is newly created, and she is responsible for external and internal comms.

McKinney, who was not immediately available for additional comment, most recently was head of global communications for Ford Pro, the commercial vehicle business unit of Ford Motor Co. She worked in that position for nearly one year.

Other roles McKinney has held include VP and head of global PR for Aptiv, head of global comms for BlackBerry and director of U.S. media relations for Walmart.

SharkNinja produces Shark cleaning and home-care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Its products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle.

SharkNinja's revenue was $3.7 billion for 2022, flat compared to the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2.4%.

FleishmanHillard is SharkNinja’s PR partner.