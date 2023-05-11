Twitter alum Jim Prosser launches Tamalpais Strategies

MILL VALLEY, CA: Corporate affairs and public policy veteran Jim Prosser has established Tamalpais Strategies, a communications consultancy.

The agency is focusing on four areas in which Prosser has built his career: strategic planning, executive comms, financial comms and crisis and special situations management.

Prosser, who is Tamalpais Strategies’ principal and only staffer, wants to focus on working with “a handful” of organizations at a time either on a project or retainer basis.

This way, Prosser said he can take a more hands-on approach, which he said is in increasing demand from clients, instead of “presiding over an account team.”

“[In-house] heads of comms and marketing want to be able to tap senior people who have been in their seat, know what they’re going through and, really importantly, want to do the work,” Prosser said.

Tamalpais Strategies aims to work with a mix of startup and mature clients in crypto, tech and finance, as well as “anybody interesting, high-stakes problems,” such as companies debuting a product in highly scrutinized and regulated sectors.

Despite recent tech and banking challenges in Silicon Valley, Prosser said the market is ripe for savvy comms expertise.

“There’s still no shortage of comms issues, that hasn’t gone away at all,” he said. “For those offering services and doing so at a high level, there’s still a really [robust] market actually.”

Prosser most recently led comms at crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm. He exited the company in June, 2022, to take a career break. Prosser said his replacement has not been named at Paradigm.

A Paradigm representative could not be immediately reached to comment on Prosser’s successor.

Prosser also worked at Edelman as MD of corporate affairs and advisory services for its U.S. Western region. He also served as VP of comms and public policy at SoFi.

Earlier in his career, Prosser spent four years as Twitter’s head of corporate, revenue and policy comms, where he worked on the return of cofounder Jack Doresy as CEO. Before that, Prosser spent nearly three years as Google’s manager of global comms and public affairs.