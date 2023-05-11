Wakeman Agency launches two comms tools

NEW YORK: The Wakeman Agency is helping clients improve cultural fluency with the launch of two tools.

The first, called Culturally Competent Communications (C³) Diagnostic, is a data-based tool with the goal of helping clients better communicate with a wide range of audiences. It can audit an organization’s ability to engage audiences with different identities and experiences.

Based on the audit, the tool can diagnose an organization’s strengths, weaknesses and challenges and generate a report that provides recommendations to bolster strengths and work on areas of opportunity.

The second tool is the Lexicon Project, which supports organizations as they explore the narratives and language that resonate with audiences in an effective and culturally sensitive manner. The tool can create a comms strategy based on shared language, and can help an organization’s leadership team and employees improve their communications skills, the firm said in a statement.

Together, these tools can be used to develop messaging, industry-specific language and operational architecture. They were developed as a response to the rapidly changing nature of language and communication needs, and the need to keep pace with these changes, according to the firm.