Weber Shandwick partners Creative Access on DE&I initiative
Weber Shandwick UK has joined forces with social enterprise Creative Access to create Launchpad, a programme that enables individuals from under-represented communities to enter the comms industry.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>