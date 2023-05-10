Movers & Shakers: Ogilvy Malaysia, InsideOut PR, and more

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) Southeast Asia office has reappointed Ogilvy for PR duties in Malaysia for two more years following a pitch held earlier this year.

Effective May 2023, the reappointment will see Ogilvy continue to drive communications toward re-establishing Hong Kong as the top travel destination for Malaysians.

HKTB attributes Ogilvy Malaysia’s win to its strong media relations and fresh approach to PR and influencer marketing, as well as always having its finger on the pulse of the local market.

“At the height of the pandemic, Ogilvy’s creativity and ingenuity were on full display, helping us to keep Hong Kong’s attractions, food and culture alive in the hearts and minds of Malaysians. They have also continued to demonstrate a keen awareness of what's needed over the next few years as we accelerate our efforts to stimulate overnight arrivals of Malaysians to Hong Kong. We look forward to this renewed partnership with Ogilvy to drive plans to excite Malaysians about Hong Kong,” said Raymond Chan, regional director of Southeast Asia at HKTB.

With the full reopening of Hong Kong's international borders early this year, HKTB launched “Hello Hong Kong”, a global promotional campaign to entice travellers from all over the world to come to experience the city's diverse appeals, offering 500,000 free air tickets, as well as “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor vouchers for redemption city-wide. It also marks the much-anticipated return of 250 events and festivals, including the upcoming Hong Kong Cyclothon, Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival and New Year Countdown Celebrations.

“We also want to introduce our new tourism attractions to Malaysian travellers such as M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum within the West Kowloon Cultural District. Together with Ogilvy, we want to share these and more with Malaysians and let them rediscover Hong Kong as Asia’s World City, no matter what drives their interests and passions,” Chan added.

Riding on the back of “Hello Hong Kong”, Ogilvy will place its immediate focus on supporting HKTB with showcasing the city’s readiness and excitement to welcome Malaysians back to one of their favourite neighbouring destinations.

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has won the account for Australia’s parcel courier and freight delivery reseller, Pack & Send. InsideOut PR will be working with the organisation to drive media and digital exposure and other publicity opportunities for the brand.

Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health in ANZ have appointed Miriam Wells as chief creative officer, Ogilvy PR and Nina East as group creative director, Ogilvy Health, effective immediately. Wells was previously head of creative of the agency. In the new role, she will drive creative output and client solutions. East was most recently group creative director at Ogilvy New Zealand. She will work across Ogilvy Health’s integrated advertising, medical education, public relations, public affairs and health experience offerings.