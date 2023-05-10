Real Chemistry alum Gary Grates joins employee engagement platform Aimcast

Grates is the employee engagement platform’s head of client strategy and new business.

MORGANVILLE, NJ: Aimcast, an employee-engagement platform that uses artificial intelligence algorithms, has appointed Gary Grates as head of client strategy and new business.

Aimcast aims to improve the employee experience and how workforces engage and connect “to drive better enterprise performance with better work-life balance,” founder and CEO Steve Rimland said in a statement.

Aimcast offers a combination of technology, content design, internal communications implementation, counsel and business solutions to accelerate success, said Grates in a statement.

Since last June, Grates has served as principal and managing partner at GConsulting Group. Before that, he was principal at Real Chemistry, a role he left last June after a decade at the firm.

Earlier in his career, Grates was president and global MD of Edelman Change & Employee Engagement and VP of North America corporate communications at General Motors.

He is also an adjunct professor at Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Communications.