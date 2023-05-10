Propel rolls out AI media database

TEL AVIV: PR management platform Propel is expanding its artificial-intelligence-powered offerings with the creation of an AI media database.

The database is powered by Amiga, Propel’s artificial media intelligence generator assistant. Using generative AI, and drawing on a data set of about 1 million journalists and hundreds of millions of articles, the tool helps PR pros quickly identify the most relevant journalists for a story or campaign.

To use it, a PR pro simply inputs their pitch, press release, keywords or the name of the company in question, and the tool will generate a list of journalists. Within minutes, the tool can build a list of between 10 and 75 journalists, dramatically cutting down on the time and effort it takes to manually create a media list. In the process, it also increases the likelihood that a story will reach a willing journalist and therefore audience, cutting down reliance on unproductive spray-and-pray tactics, the company said in a statement.

This is the latest capability the platform has rolled out as part of Amiga. The AI assistant can also help PR pros draft press releases and media pitches, help to customize pitches based on the recipient, as well as determine the most suitable times to send a pitch.