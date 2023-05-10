Bioscience specialist PR firm launches

Geneticist Michelle Ricketts has launched Codon Communications, an agency that aims to offer PR and comms to bioscience companies.

Announcing the launch of Codon Communications this week, managing director Michelle Ricketts (pictured) described the agency as “driven by PhD-level scientists with senior-level expertise in PR and marketing for bioscience companies”.

Media relations, comms and content strategies and messaging, as well as event support, industry awards entries and social media engagement, are among the services being offered by the fledgling agency, which is based in Cambridge.

It has a network of partners to “help deliver scientifically sound content” and PR services, and will work with clients in areas such as drug discovery, synthetic biology and molecular diagnostics, according to Ricketts.

“We’re keen to support other transformational biotech companies looking to establish credibility,” she added.

Explaining her motivation to launch Codon Communications, Ricketts told PRWeek: “I’ve noticed a growing demand for PR services in the life science industry and, having worked in science communications for more than 10 years, as well as being a geneticist for over a decade, I decided to take the opportunity to combine my passion and expertise to focus on delivering curated PR solutions for bioscience companies.”

Ricketts started out in scientific research, working at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and Institute of Cancer Research before completing her PhD at The University of Edinburgh.

She has worked in several comms roles over the past decade, including a five-year stint at life sciences specialist Zyme Communications, where she was an account director. Ricketts has also worked at healthcare comms agency Emotive, life science marketing agency BioStrata, and Axol Bioscience.