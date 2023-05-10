Five Campaigns We Liked in April: your winner revealed

Find out the winner from PRWeek’s selection of the best PR and comms campaigns in April.

The Five campaigns we liked in April poll was won the Stephen Lawrence Day 30-year campaign with 45 per cent of the vote for a powerful pro bono campaign by a number of WPP agencies.

Asics, ‘#TrainingAI’ came second with 26 per cent of the vote for pointing out the flipside of artificial intelligence.

Stephen Lawrence Day 30-year campaign

This campaign was launched ahead of Stephen Lawrence Day on 22 April, marking 30 years since the murder of the 18-year-old in south-east London. It included a 30-second TV spot and out-of-home illustrations of Lawrence by Kingsley Nebechi, a Nigerian-British artist and illustrator.

Asics, ‘#TrainingAI’

The brand has created an exercise training program for AI, helping the technology to learn what healthy bodies look like, and calling on AI companies to end damaging visual interpretation of people who exercise.

Made by Dyslexia and Virgin, ‘DyslexAI’



This campaign highlighted the limits of the technology. Virgin and global charity Made By Dyslexia showed that AI may help businesses but can’t innovate in the same way as the complex human brain.

Alzheimer’s Society, ‘Forgotten third’

During the England v Australia women’s football match on 11 April, one in three players did not have their name displayed on their shirt. The stunt highlighted the statistic that one in three people will develop dementia in their lifetime, meaning they may forget the name of their favourite player, or a treasured memory.

People Like Us, ‘Autocorrect bias’

The campaign highlighted ‘autocorrect bias’ in a bid to persuade the Government to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting.