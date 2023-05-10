PRWeek Global Awards 2023: Best Agency in Asia-Pacific

The winner of the PRWeek Global Award for Best Agency in Asia-Pacific is WE Communications.

Winner: WE Communications

Another year of growth across WE Communications’ 10-office Asia-Pacific business helped it to reclaim the award it last won in 2021.

On the client front, WE added new names including Adobe, Capgemini, PepsiCo and Singapore Tourism Board, to existing relationships such as Intel, Microsoft and Reckitt.

During 2022, its health practice in India was a particularly strong performer, with work including a campaign that helped vaccinate more than 11 million of the country’s most remote and excluded citizens. As well as doubling down on its commitment to data-backed counsel and actionable, real-time insights, WE also expanded capabilities including environmental sustainability. This enabled it to guide brands including Intel and Microsoft at a time when corporations are increasingly expected to take a stand.

It also showed its commitment to building an inclusive culture with a range of workshops and training on topics including tackling unconscious bias and the anti-racism role that the agency and its team can play. It also invested in expanding the reach of a guide to LGBT+ terminology by translating it into Hindi.

The firm’s desire to nurture and develop its own people is also demonstrated by a strong record of promoting its leaders from within, as well as strengthening its offering of employee assistance programmes and mindfulness apps. On top of this, it ran measures including menstrual leave for female employees and offered what it calls ‘8 for You’ personal days, to allow its people to take care of themselves. WE’s performance in 2022 shows that its people and culture approach is paying dividends.

Judge’s comment

"A great company with purpose, doing fantastic work for both clients and employees. Its vision and work is inspiring.”

Source: PRWeek US

