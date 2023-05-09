Solidcore brings on Golin as PR, influencer marketing AOR

WASHINGTON: Solidcore, a Pilates-style studio-based fitness and wellness brand, has brought on Golin as its PR and influencer marketing AOR in the U.S.

The company hired Golin in January after an RFP process that took place in November and December. The work kicked off in February.

Golin is working to elevate brand awareness, including creative storytelling, through earned media and influencer engagement.

“National media is a priority, but we are focused on local media in key markets to promote new studio openings as the company continues its rapid expansion,” said Golin SVP Krystina Fisher, who is leading a team of six on the account.

Solidcore recently celebrated its 100th studio opening in Santa Monica, California. That event was attended by local and national media influencers, said Fisher.

The company plans to expand to 250 locations and potentially internationally in the next three to five years.

A representative from the brand was not immediately available for comment.

Solidcore wants to work with content creators who help it to build advocacy and enhance its brand narrative.

“We are monitoring for real-time opportunities from celebrities and influencers who know and love the brand and will work to maintain those relationships like inviting them to exclusive Solidcore classes with their favorite coaches,” said Fisher.

Golin is celebrating Solidcore’s 10-year anniversary this year by promoting new product offerings and amplifying the brand through other relevant cultural moments, Fisher explained.

BLND PR, a boutique PR Firm based in Los Angeles, was the incumbent on the account. A representative from the firm could not be immediately reached for comment.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Solidcore is a 50-minute, full-body strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner, according to a statement.