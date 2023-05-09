Meet Gamer Jack: Jack in the Box hires head Twitch creator

Fans will get mystery boxes as part of the celebration.

SAN DIEGO: After combing through hundreds of applications since October for its head Twitch creator role, Jack in the Box has settled on Kodie Turner to fill the new position.

In the full-time role, Turner will represent the brand on Twitch via its new virtual avatar: Gamer Jack.

Turner’s personal handle is @KaijuBlack. He has 4,000 combined followers across his YouTube, Twitch and Instagram channels.

To celebrate the new gig, Gamer Jack will stream from his channel with other rising creators and challenging gamers for a chance to win Jack in the Box mystery boxes filled with swag and Jack rewards. Jack in the Box supports gamers and wants to empower creators in the gaming community, the brand said in a statement.

Non-gamers can also grab a mystery box for $20 through Jack in the Box’s online store.

The fast-food chain made the hire after it hosted a casting call from October 3-10 for the position. Turner will get annual compensation and a stipend to purchase a state-of-the-art gaming setup makeover. Jack in the Box did not share exact compensation numbers.

Aside from streaming every week, Gamer Jack will host community-driven events to take interactions with the community to the next level.

Jack in the Box CMO Ryan Ostrom noted via email that Turner was selected because he is a “genuine member of [the gaming] community and a true extension of our gaming fandom.”

The role was created as an authentic, non-traditional way to communicate with gamers who love the Jack in the Box, Ostrom said.

Gamer Jack will serve as Jack in the Box’s direct connection with this audience, in true Jack style “cracking jokes, interacting organically and capturing unique clips/content, all while building trust with this really significant community,” said Ostrom.

Turner, who referred to himself as an “underdog creator,” said via email that he applied because the gaming community and Jack in the Box are innovative, “making it the perfect opportunity to combine my interests with empowering other rising creators on Twitch.”

He said that his approach will involve connecting with, empowering and highlighting gamers who love Jack in the Box, while providing an authentic bridge between gaming and their favorite meals.

“We've shared many late nights with our friends on Twitch playing various games with viewers, and things like our Mystery Box giveaway are one of many awesome plans for Gamer Jack to surprise and delight the Twitch audience we're building,” Turner said.

He added that it's important for brands to be authentic and connect with audiences where they are, which is what Jack in the Box is doing on Twitch.

“Twitch has an incredible community of passionate gamers,” Turner said. “By embracing the platform, brands can tap into that energy, building genuine relationships with viewers and the larger gaming community, effectively attracting and engaging consumers in an authentic and meaningful way.”

Agencies supporting this campaign include Small Girls PR and marketing firm Zoned Gaming. Budget information was not disclosed.