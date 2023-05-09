Invariant names FGS Global’s Gloria Labbad as principal, general counsel

Labbad is helping the Washington, DC-based firm expand its work in employee engagement, crisis management and litigation communications.

WASHINGTON: Bipartisan government relations and communications firm Invariant has hired Gloria Labbad as principal and general counsel, effective on Monday.

In her newly created role, Labbad is helping Invariant broaden its expertise in areas such as labor relations, litigation comms, employee engagement and crisis management. An agency spokesperson declined to comment on the reporting structure.

“Invariant’s steady expansion is very impressive,” Labbad said, via email. “[Invariant CEO and founder] Heather [Podesta] has assembled a team of senior strategic comms advisers with experience across sectors to ensure the firm’s clients are prepared to solve issues that require engagement with multiple stakeholders, ranging from employees and investors to regulators and policymakers.”

Labbad most recently served as partner and co-corporate counsel at FGS Global. She spent seven years at the agency in total, including six at predecessor Sard Verbinnen & Co as MD.

In December 2021, corporate specialist shops Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen & Co. merged, rebranding six months later as FGS Global. Last month, private equity firm KKR made an investment in FGS Global in a deal that values the consultancy at $1.4 billion. WPP remains the majority shareholder in the firm.

“During my time at the firm, I had the privilege of working on some of the most challenging crises, high-stakes litigation, internal investigations and management changes faced by companies,” Labbad said, via LinkedIn.

An FGS Global representative was not immediately available to comment on Labbad’s replacement.