AstraZeneca poaches MHP head of health

Kate Harrison has left the MHP Group, where she has been head of health for the past five years, to become head of global corporate affairs, vaccine and immune therapies at AstraZeneca – one of MHP’s clients.

Kate Harrison (pictured), who left MHP last week after almost a decade at the agency, announced in a post on LinkedIn yesterday (9 May) that she is “very excited to be joining the brilliant team at AstraZeneca as head of global corporate affairs, vaccine & immune therapies”.

She will be based at AstraZeneca’s corporate headquarters in Cambridge, in what is her first in-house role after 20 years working in pharma and healthcare comms.

Commenting on her decision to leave MHP, Harrison told PRWeek: “I am so proud of everything I achieved at MHP: doubling the size of the team, winning awards for our campaigns and the team and properly integrating PR with PA. But I have always advocated for the growth and development of others and this was such a fantastic opportunity to focus on my own development, broadening my experience and continuing to learn.”

She added: “AstraZeneca is a company I have worked with for many years and admire for their science but also their progressive approach to corporate affairs.”

The pharma giant’s vaccine and immune therapies unit was established in the wake of its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her new role, Harrison will be responsible for the development and implementation of a global corporate affairs strategy for the unit that integrates comms, government affairs, policy work and patient advocacy – with the aim positioning AstraZeneca as a public health partner of choice for governments. She is also tasked with developing external relationships with high-level influencers as well as creating an internal comms strategy.

Career path

Harrison graduated from the University of Leeds in 2003 with an honours degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.

She started her career at Ketchum, where she spent five years as a senior account manager before joining Red Door Communications as an account director. Harrison joined the MHP Group as a director in 2015 and three years later became the agency’s head of health.